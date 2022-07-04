Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 84,752 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 84,752 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,374,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 1,631.1% during the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 842,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,155,000 after purchasing an additional 794,198 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Analog Devices by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,482,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,775,912,000 after purchasing an additional 569,252 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Analog Devices by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,437,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $428,414,000 after purchasing an additional 511,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 396.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 510,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,138,000 after purchasing an additional 407,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ADI shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.80.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $142.91 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.52 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The stock has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.68.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 86.12%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

