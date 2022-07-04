Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 112,855 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $6,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STLD. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $95.00 price target on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $66.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.38. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $100.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 69.88% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 19.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.02%.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $420,890.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 724,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,464,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

