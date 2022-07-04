Artemis Investment Management LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,276 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.17% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 168,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

MEG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut Montrose Environmental Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Montrose Environmental Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

MEG opened at $33.60 on Monday. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $80.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.36). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $134.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.45 million. As a group, analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James K. Price purchased 13,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.47 per share, for a total transaction of $499,849.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,019,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,203,025.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James K. Price purchased 11,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.35 per share, for a total transaction of $500,026.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,031,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,678,519.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

