Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases 2,101 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEN opened at $125.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.25. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.86 and a 12-month high of $293.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -739.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $203.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEN. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $321.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.43.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

