Artemis Investment Management LLP Grows Position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) by 111.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,728 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.14% of Star Bulk Carriers worth $4,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 258.9% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 502,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,906,000 after purchasing an additional 362,159 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 388,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,818,000 after acquiring an additional 49,030 shares in the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth about $8,694,000. Valueworks LLC lifted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 362,014 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth about $7,950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBLK shares. StockNews.com raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SBLK opened at $23.40 on Monday. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $33.99. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.07.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 51.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 28.21%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.81%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

