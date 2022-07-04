Artemis Investment Management LLP Makes New $3.46 Million Investment in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,347 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.7% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 39.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$172.00 to C$171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.77.

NYSE:BMO opened at $96.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.61. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $93.43 and a 1 year high of $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a $1.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.37%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

