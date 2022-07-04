Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys New Shares in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,259 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,403,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,964,000 after acquiring an additional 345,043 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 121,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,673 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,420,000. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 13,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LOGI opened at $51.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.37 and its 200-day moving average is $70.54. Logitech International S.A. has a 12 month low of $51.01 and a 12 month high of $128.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Logitech International had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

LOGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Logitech International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.63.

In related news, Director Patrick Aebischer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total transaction of $613,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,674.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

