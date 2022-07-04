Artemis Investment Management LLP Cuts Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 74.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 90,440 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.11% of Wingstop worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WING. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $79.44 on Monday. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.67 and a 52-week high of $187.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.57.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

WING has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $100.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.35.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

