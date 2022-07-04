194,406 Shares in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Bought by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 194,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 4th quarter worth $225,203,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 4th quarter worth $78,636,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,782,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,918,000 after purchasing an additional 782,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth $40,067,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,859,000 after purchasing an additional 859,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OLPX. Barclays upgraded Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Olaplex from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Olaplex from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Olaplex from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Olaplex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.15.

Shares of Olaplex stock opened at $14.42 on Monday. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $186.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

