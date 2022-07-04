Artemis Investment Management LLP Makes New Investment in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 194,143 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.12% of Fulton Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

FULT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised Fulton Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fulton Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP David M. Campbell sold 5,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $79,969.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,353.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FULT opened at $14.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.75. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $19.17.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $219.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.61 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 28.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

