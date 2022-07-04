Artemis Investment Management LLP Increases Stock Position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529,440 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,680 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.56% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $8,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $450,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 59,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCF opened at $13.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.10. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $17.63.

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $92.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.91 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 11.51%. First Commonwealth Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is presently 36.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

