Artemis Investment Management LLP Takes $8.42 Million Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 290,469 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,419,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.20% of BOX as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 8.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 138,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 53.7% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 130,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 45,641 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of BOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $379,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 198,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BOX opened at $25.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.59 and a beta of 1.12. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $33.04.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $238.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.48 million. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $384,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,447,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,123,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,800. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BOX. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of BOX to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

