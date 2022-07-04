Artemis Investment Management LLP Invests $8.84 Million in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 308,750 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.22% of Fluor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter worth $2,052,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Fluor during the first quarter valued at $1,093,000. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in Fluor by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 192,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in Fluor by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 125,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in Fluor by 8.6% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 157,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor stock opened at $23.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.41. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $31.32.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fluor from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fluor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Fluor to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Rose purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $1,025,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,981.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James T. Hackett acquired 30,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $763,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

