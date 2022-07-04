Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 9,580 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,580 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.30% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $9,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

In other news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $54,962.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,165.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEIS opened at $69.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.47. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $112.62.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.31. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $397.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 11.46%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.09.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.