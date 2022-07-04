Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 191,561 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 79.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,561 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $11,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $1,158,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $234,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 15.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,876,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $1,612,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 43.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $179.25 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The stock has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $2,350,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,514,434.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,518 shares of company stock worth $26,695,256. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.38.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

