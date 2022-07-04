Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,365 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $11,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 849.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 812.4% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

NYSE CM opened at $49.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.01. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $47.45 and a 12-month high of $66.24.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($1.15). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 26.74%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.62%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.71.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.