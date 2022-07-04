Inspire Investing LLC Invests $494,000 in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,236,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,514,000 after buying an additional 111,301 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 5.1% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,511,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,006,000 after buying an additional 73,903 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 192.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,889,000 after buying an additional 686,870 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 944,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,799,000 after purchasing an additional 76,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 939,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,040,000 after purchasing an additional 11,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Shares of KRNT opened at $31.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.44 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.71. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $30.43 and a 12 month high of $181.38.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $83.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.60 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 1.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KRNT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $202.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.80.

Kornit Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.