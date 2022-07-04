Inspire Investing LLC Invests $632,000 in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AOS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,051,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,910,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,929,000 after acquiring an additional 754,557 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,456,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,507.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 273,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,457,000 after acquiring an additional 256,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,002,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,893,000 after acquiring an additional 247,292 shares in the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $56.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.61. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $51.91 and a 1 year high of $86.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.22%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

