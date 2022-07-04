Inspire Investing LLC Makes New Investment in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,899,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,721,000 after purchasing an additional 152,593 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 190.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,246,000 after acquiring an additional 115,761 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 119.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 30,109 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 983,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,511,000 after acquiring an additional 26,255 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Novavax by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,693,000 after buying an additional 25,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Novavax stock opened at $57.15 on Monday. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $277.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.59.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.77). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 93.91%. The company had revenue of $703.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.05) EPS. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVAX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Novavax from $203.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

