Inspire Investing LLC Buys New Stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 35.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 8.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 171.8% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camping World during the first quarter worth about $506,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 223.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 38,350 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,450 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,422. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 47.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $21.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.79. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $46.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.30.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 109.12%. Camping World’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.41%. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 44.56%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CWH shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Camping World in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Camping World to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Camping World from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camping World in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

