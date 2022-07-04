7,179 Shares in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SQM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $98.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $84.67 on Monday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a one year low of $43.65 and a one year high of $115.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.61 and a 200-day moving average of $74.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $2.7872 per share. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $11.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.17%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 201.09%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

