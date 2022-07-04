10,340 Shares in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,340 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,948,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,792,000 after buying an additional 2,670,315 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,285,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,237,000 after purchasing an additional 805,691 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,050,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,665 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 1,108.6% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,387,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,573,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,573,000 after purchasing an additional 345,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDB opened at $55.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.94. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $79.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.76.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 16.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.522 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is presently 18.91%.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

