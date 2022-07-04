Inspire Investing LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,523,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,052,000 after buying an additional 14,135,014 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,720,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,800,000 after purchasing an additional 576,038 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,218,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,912,000 after purchasing an additional 312,498 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 913,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,887,000 after purchasing an additional 266,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 224.7% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 380,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,028,000 after purchasing an additional 263,387 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.02 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.95 and a 1-year high of $110.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

