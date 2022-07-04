Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 527 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,887 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,543,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,330 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Union Pacific by 316.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $740,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,336 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1,083.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 758,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $191,136,000 after acquiring an additional 694,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $168,964,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.82.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UNP opened at $215.26 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.29. The firm has a market cap of $135.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

