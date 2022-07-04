Inspire Investing LLC Makes New Investment in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,012 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth $1,483,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 948.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Foot Locker by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth about $5,140,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in Foot Locker by 3,295.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,975 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 16,475 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $25.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.35. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $63.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.67.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

FL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen cut shares of Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. OTR Global cut shares of Foot Locker to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.19.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

