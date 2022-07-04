RH (NYSE:RH) Given New $224.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $262.00 to $224.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of RH from $520.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of RH from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of RH from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $366.13.

Shares of RH stock opened at $220.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.50. RH has a 1 year low of $207.37 and a 1 year high of $744.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $282.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.42.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.38. The firm had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.76 million. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that RH will post 26.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $777,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.18, for a total transaction of $974,031.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,392.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,009 shares of company stock valued at $18,133,573 over the last three months. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in RH during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in RH by 1,843.9% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the first quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 494.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank INC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the first quarter worth $1,213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile (Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

