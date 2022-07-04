24,951 Shares in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,143,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,682,000 after acquiring an additional 110,073 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,976,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,962,000 after purchasing an additional 59,905 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,216,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,141 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,138,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,974,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 603,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,975,000 after purchasing an additional 63,106 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens lowered Rent-A-Center from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

NASDAQ RCII opened at $19.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.84. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $67.76.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.25%.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

