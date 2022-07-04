Inspire Investing LLC Acquires Shares of 9,178 TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTEC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in TTEC by 186.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. 37.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTEC stock opened at $68.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.48. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.99 and a one year high of $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $588.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.72 million. TTEC had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTEC. StockNews.com downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barrington Research began coverage on TTEC in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

