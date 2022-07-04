Inspire Investing LLC Invests $767,000 in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,748 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after buying an additional 6,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,911,000 after buying an additional 32,662 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 4th quarter worth $2,885,000. Finally, ACG Wealth raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

NYSE:THO opened at $76.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.73. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $66.26 and a one year high of $128.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $1.45. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 19.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,300. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Thor Industries from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.11.

Thor Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.