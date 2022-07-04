Inspire Investing LLC Buys New Shares in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 20.7% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 85.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 7,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 231,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,603,000 after buying an additional 29,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 71.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 90,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,227,000 after buying an additional 37,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $162.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.57.

NYSE AMG opened at $117.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.08. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.38 and a 52 week high of $191.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.33. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.80 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile (Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

