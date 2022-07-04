6,891 Shares in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $8,356,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,356,000. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 154,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,791,000 after purchasing an additional 27,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.76 per share, with a total value of $206,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,346,777.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LGND. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stephens dropped their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $130.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.83.

LGND opened at $90.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.64, a PEG ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 5.88. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $72.57 and a one year high of $169.98.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.21 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

