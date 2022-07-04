39,546 Shares in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in News in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in News by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in News by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in News in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in News in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NWS opened at $16.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. News Co. has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average of $20.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.37.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter.

News Profile (Get Rating)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.