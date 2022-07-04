Inspire Investing LLC Purchases Shares of 7,507 Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Omnicell by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Omnicell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $752,000.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $414,714.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $115.37 on Monday. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $187.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.13.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.13. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OMCL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Omnicell from $181.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.25.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

