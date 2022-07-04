25,265 Shares in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,265 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 103,245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 59,878 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 261.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,189 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of NYSE SKM opened at $22.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $48.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average is $26.56.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. On average, analysts forecast that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

