Inspire Investing LLC Invests $682,000 in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BGS. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in B&G Foods by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. 64.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on BGS shares. StockNews.com lowered B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised B&G Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

BGS stock opened at $24.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 3.46. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $34.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.78.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $532.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.02 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.88%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

