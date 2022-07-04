Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 130.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $7,202,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,208.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,211,000 after acquiring an additional 353,563 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,469,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,833,000 after acquiring an additional 302,565 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 475.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 356,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,377,000 after acquiring an additional 294,500 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 494.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 291,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,384,000 after acquiring an additional 242,498 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $71.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.53. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $68.42 and a 52 week high of $124.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $555.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.09 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 41.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.57%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.75.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.57 per share, for a total transaction of $147,140.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,181.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 7,150 shares of company stock valued at $549,224 in the last 90 days. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

