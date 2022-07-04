Inspire Investing LLC Invests $852,000 in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,613 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,556,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,455,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

OZK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Bank OZK from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Bank OZK from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Bank OZK stock opened at $37.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.49. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.95 and a 200-day moving average of $43.22.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $280.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.45 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 47.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

