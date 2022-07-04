Inspire Investing LLC Makes New $908,000 Investment in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.94.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $32.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.06. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $57.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.46.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.09) by $0.02. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,676.91% and a negative return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director George Golumbeski bought 8,000 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $251,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

