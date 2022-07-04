Inspire Investing LLC Makes New $862,000 Investment in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,941 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 440.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,209 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $47.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.40. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $38.23 and a one year high of $58.13.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.11 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

About Performance Food Group (Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.