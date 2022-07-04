Inspire Investing LLC Takes $931,000 Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter valued at $430,000. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. Cutler Group LP raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 115,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on EBS shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $70,917.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,896.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $36,972.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,494.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $31.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.42. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $68.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.58.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $307.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.54 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Profile (Get Rating)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.