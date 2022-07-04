20,797 Shares in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TX. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Ternium by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Ternium by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 6,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ternium by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Ternium in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its holdings in Ternium by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 34,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Ternium in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Ternium from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Shares of TX opened at $36.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.59. Ternium S.A. has a 52-week low of $34.96 and a 52-week high of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.73 and its 200-day moving average is $42.49.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 23.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

