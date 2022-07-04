Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,187 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,027 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT opened at $86.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.46 and a 52-week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.87%.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen set a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.27.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

