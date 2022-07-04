Riverview Trust Co Takes Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 17.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 538,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 78,435 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,490,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 135.8% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 14,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $387,845.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 496,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,836,446.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $195,282.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,327 shares of company stock valued at $657,985. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $12.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.51. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.20.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.99%.

HBAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday. Stephens upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

