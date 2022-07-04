Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Makes New $268,000 Investment in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 233,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,352,000 after purchasing an additional 133,269 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 42,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 75,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI set a $94.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.40.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE stock opened at $75.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $111.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.17 and its 200 day moving average is $90.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

