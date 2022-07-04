Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Sold by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 970 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Morningstar by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $239.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.25 and a 52 week high of $350.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 19.08%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

In other news, Director Robin Diamonte sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total transaction of $144,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,547. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.70, for a total transaction of $2,352,384.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,613,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,530,255.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,599 shares of company stock worth $26,695,186. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

