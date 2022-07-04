Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Makes New $257,000 Investment in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,959 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TEL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $972,351,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,649,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,331,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,368 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 194.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,769,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $285,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,642 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3,976.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 989,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,605,000 after acquiring an additional 964,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 661.3% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 770,242 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $124,271,000 after acquiring an additional 669,061 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $111.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.12 and its 200 day moving average is $135.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $109.89 and a 52-week high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.36.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

