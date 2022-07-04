Inspire Investing LLC Purchases New Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 42.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 10.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter worth $2,462,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RGA. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.40.

Shares of RGA opened at $119.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.94. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $127.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 2.52%. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 48.11%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $487,362.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,384.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

