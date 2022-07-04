Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 19,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 453.7% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 19,287 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

VTI opened at $190.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.90. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

