Inspire Investing LLC Purchases Shares of 5,700 NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,700 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.74.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $146.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.48. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.99%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

