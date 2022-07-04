Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Invests $279,000 in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRTGet Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPRT. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Copart by 5.5% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 180,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,622,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 41.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Copart by 13.7% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 6.4% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Copart by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT opened at $110.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.46. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.11. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.35.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRTGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CPRT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Copart to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

